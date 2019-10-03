Craig police respond to welfare check, threat report: On the Record — Oct. 2

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Oct. 2

7:00 a.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a welfare check. Craig police said they investigated and cleared a welfare check.

8:44 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a complaint call.

11:07 a.m. On the 1700 block of West Third Street, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said they obtained a bicycle and entered it into evidence for safekeeping.

1:36 p.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to an injury crash call.

5:06 p.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a threat call.

6:52 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call.

11:37 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a burglary call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 41 calls for service Wednesday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access many of the above calls and their descriptions.

