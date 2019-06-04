Craig police respond to theft calls: On the Record — June 3

Craig Police Department

Monday, June 3

12:25 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a 27-year-old Craig woman was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

7:06 a.m. At Woodbury Park, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. Craig police said upon investigation, they found damage to the park restrooms and continue to investigate.

10:16 a.m. On the 500 block of Taylor Street, community service officers in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said community service officers issued a verbal warning for overgrown weeds.

10:23 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a 28-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of harassment, domestic violence, and crime of violation of a restraining order.

12:53 p.m. On the 300 block of Taylor Street, community service officers in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said community service officers investigated a possible code violation.

6:17 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported a theft from some local apartments and police continue to investigate. Police in Craig responded to at least one other theft call Monday.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 53 calls for service on Monday.