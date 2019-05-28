Craig police respond to several calls at Grand Old West Days: On the Record — May 24 to 26

Craig Police Department

Friday, May 24



6:32 a.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Bellaire Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a party was issued a citation on charges of driving while license suspended.

11:39 a.m. On the 300 block of Hawthorn Street, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. Craig police said a male party was issued a trespass notice.

4:47 p.m. On the 300 block of Birch Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash. Craig police said a vehicle suffered minor damage in a construction zone, but no citation was issued.

5:51 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a child who may have been out wandering alone.

9:52 p.m. On the 900 block of Industrial Avenue, police in Craig responded to a liquor violation call. Craig police said two juveniles were issued citations on charges of minor in possession of alcohol.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 49 calls for service on Friday.



Saturday, May 25



10:39 a.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds barns, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible assault that occurred at the rodeo.

10:58 a.m. On the 500 block of Lincoln Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said they investigated a possible trespass case and two parties were issued trespass notices.

4:18 p.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds barns, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said a caller reported a suspicious older male talking to children, but when police responded, it was determined no crime had been committed and the male left the fairgrounds.

4:37 p.m. On the 2000 block of Jeffcoat Drive, police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they were unable to locate any disturbance upon responded to the area.

8:21 p.m. At Stockmen’s Liquor, police in Craig responded to a drunk driver call. Craig police said they later located the suspect vehicle parked and unattended.

10:02 p.m. At Faith Lutheran Church, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they provided a person in need a place to stay through the Needy Assistance Program. Police responded to at least five additional agency assist calls Saturday.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 63 calls for service on Saturday.



Sunday, May 26



9:59 a.m. On the 700 block of East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. Craig police said they responded to the carnival after a caller reported extra charges on his debit card, but upon investigation, the caller worked out the charges with carnival management.

11:12 a.m. Police in Craig responded to an unattended death call. Craig police said they investigated a non-suspicious unattended death.

12:18 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a case of possible domestic violence.

12:59 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible case of debit card fraud.

5:07 p.m. On the 2300 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a weapon violation call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible firearms violation.

6:05 p.m. On the 2100 block of Crockett Drive, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. Craig police said a 30-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency and additional charges.

10:37 p.m. At Woodbury Park, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said they issued a verbal warning to a resident for a park hours violation.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 43 calls for service on Sunday.



Monday, May 27



11:21 a.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant arrest call. Craig police said they executed a warrant on a 28-year-old man from an outside law enforcement agency.

12:45 p.m. On the 2800 block of Pine Ridge, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Craig police said a caller reported a dog with no collar or tags that grabbed her pant leg as she was walking her dogs.

1:16 p.m. At the Quality Inn, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said they arrested a 20-year-old Grand Junction man on charges of harassment, false imprisonment, and domestic violence.

9:54 p.m. On the 700 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a verbal warning to a driver.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 34 calls for service on Monday.

