Craig police respond to multiple weekend theft calls: On the Record — June 28 to 30

Craig Police Department

Friday, June 28

3:25 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

5:51 a.m. On the 500 block of Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call.

9:56 a.m. On the 2000 block of Williams Lane, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation.

12:30 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue, police in Craig responded to a burglary call.

1:56 p.m. On the 2000 block of Jeffcoat Drive, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation.

3:57 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

6:46 p.m. On the 700 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a fraud call.

8:54 p.m. At Bear Valley Inn, police in Craig responded to a criminal mischief call.

11:25 p.m On the 800 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a fraud call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 55 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, June 29

6:39 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call.

6:39 a.m. Near the intersection of Victory Way and Mack Lane, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

8:12 a.m. On the 100 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig made contact with a pedestrian.

1:12 p.m. Near the intersection of Mack Lane and Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

1:42 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to an injury crash.

1:49 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call.

2:14 p.m. Om the 400 block of Washington Street, police in Craig responded to a trespass call.

6:07 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call.

6:09 p.m. On the 600 block of Pershing Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

6:42 p.m. At The Popular Bar, police in Craig responded to a trespass call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 43 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, June 30

1:13 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a threat call.

1:26 p.m. On the 1000 block of Sunset Circle, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

6:21 p.m. On the 300 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a welfare check call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 40 calls for service Sunday.

Editor’s note: Craig police were not immediately available Monday, July 1 to provide additional details on the weekend’s incidents

