Scant details known regarding late Monday Kum & Go shooting

Two Craig residents were shot while in their car at the parking lot of the west-side Kum & Go late Monday night, the first shooting in Craig in as long as the detective in charge could remember.

A release from the Craig Police Department states that the department, with assistance from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol, responded at about 10:40 p.m. Monday night to a shooting in the 400 block of Mack Lane.

The release states the two victims were shot while driving through the gravel parking lot located just south of the Kum & Go at 1302 W. Victory Way.

The two victims were treated at Memorial Regional Health, the release states. They had non-life-threatening injuries and were subsequently released.

Detective Norm Rimmer told the Craig Press that the department has almost zero details beyond that. He said they have no idea “whatsoever” regarding the motive, nor do they have a weapon identified.

“We are really in the infancy stage of this investigation,” Rimmer said Tuesday just before noon. “We don’t have a suspect identified. We’ll be doing a lot of followup talking to people and hoping to put together some kind of idea of what happened.”

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is encouraged to contact detectives at CPD at 970-826-2360.

This story will update as more information becomes available.