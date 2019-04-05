Craig police respond to burglary call, nab woman with warrant instead: On the Record — April 4
April 5, 2019
Craig Police Department
Thursday, April 4
2:37 a.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, Craig police made contact with a pedestrian. A 33-year-old Craig man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
10:08 a.m. At the Moffat County Courthouse, Craig police assisted another law enforcement agency. A male party was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
2:51 p.m. On the 600 block of East Sixth Street, Craig police responded to a harassment call. Police said they continue to investigate a harassment complaint.
5:57 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, Craig police responded to a trespass call. A male party was issued a trespass notice for the property.
Recommended Stories For You
6:36 p.m. On the 400 block of Sage Court, Craig police responded to a burglary call. A neighbor reported seeing someone climbing in through a window at a neighbor's residence. Upon investigation, police said no crime was committed, but a 29-year-old Craig female was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 44 calls for service on Wednesday.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.