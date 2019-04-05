Craig police respond to burglary call, nab woman with warrant instead: On the Record — April 4

Craig Police Department

Thursday, April 4

2:37 a.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, Craig police made contact with a pedestrian. A 33-year-old Craig man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

10:08 a.m. At the Moffat County Courthouse, Craig police assisted another law enforcement agency. A male party was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

2:51 p.m. On the 600 block of East Sixth Street, Craig police responded to a harassment call. Police said they continue to investigate a harassment complaint.

5:57 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, Craig police responded to a trespass call. A male party was issued a trespass notice for the property.

6:36 p.m. On the 400 block of Sage Court, Craig police responded to a burglary call. A neighbor reported seeing someone climbing in through a window at a neighbor's residence. Upon investigation, police said no crime was committed, but a 29-year-old Craig female was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 44 calls for service on Wednesday.