Craig police refer child abuse case to DHS: On the Record — Feb. 18

Craig Police Department

Monday Feb. 18

12:25 a.m. On the 3000 block of U.S. Highway 40, police in Craig initiated a traffic stop and issued a warning to a driver. Police responded to at least one other traffic stop throughout the day Monday.

1:51 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police responded to a burglary call. Officers were initially unable to make contact with the caller, but found the building to be unsecured. They checked the building, but found nothing and eventually made contact with a responsible party and helped secure the building before clearing the call.

9:46 a.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop, police responded to a child abuse/neglect call. The case that was turned over to the Department of Human Services for further investigation.

12:51 p.m. On the 800 block of Pershing Street, policeresponded to an animal complaint and issued a warning to residents for feeding deer. Police responded to at least two animal complaint calls Monday.

Recommended Stories For You

3:45 p.m. On the 3000 block of Juniper Place, police checked on the welfare of a resident. A caller reported hearing kids crying downstairs. Officers mediated the noisy residence and cleared the call.