Craig police recover vehicle stolen from grocery store parking lot: On the Record — Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Sunday, Dec. 1

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Nov. 27

12:20 a.m. Near the intersection of West Fourth Street and Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said they acquired a carhartt coat in the roadway, so police booked it into evidence for safe keeping.

12:17 p.m. At a local inn, police in Craig responded to a welfare check. Craig police said they checked on the welfare of a male resident of the hotel.

3:34 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a vehicle stolen call. Craig police said they continue to investigate the theft of a silver SUV that was later recovered after being taken from the parking lot of a local grocery store.

7:58 p.m. Near the intersection of Stout Street and West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident with possible injuries and at least one driver was issued a citation.

9:08 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said a 34-year-old Craig woman was issued a trespass citation.

10:52 p.m. On the 700 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. Craig police said a caller reported someone struck a Jeep and left the scene, so police issued at least one citation.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 44 calls for service Wednesday.

Thursday, Nov. 28

12:12 a.m. On the 300 block of Russell Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a driver was issued a citation on charges of driving with no insurance, driving while canceled or denied, and expired plates.

12:39 a.m. On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. Craig police said they made contact with females in two vehicle yelling at each, so police mediated and cleared the call.

9:31 a.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they responded to find several items removed from a local apartment and placed on the curb.

6:37 p.m. At a local trailer park, police in Craig responded to a pedestrian contact call. Craig police said a 57-year-old Craig man was arrested on a Craig municipal warrant.

7:53 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said an asset protection employee made contact with two females for alleged shoplifting, so police issued at least one citation and a verbal warning in the case.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 43 calls for service Thursday.

Friday, Nov. 29

12:07 a.m. Near the intersection of a bike trail and Golden Arm, police in Craig responded to an extra patrol request. Craig police said a 44-year-old Hayden man was arrested on a Moffat County warrant.

10:12 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a weapon violation call. Craig police said they responded to a denial of a firearm purchase.

7:10 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a shots fired call. Craig police said a caller reported sounds of fireworks or gunshots, but police were unable to locate any suspects.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 38 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Nov. 30

1:58 p.m. On the 800 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop call. Craig police said they assisted Colorado State Patrol on a traffic stop.

6:30 a.m. Police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they mediated a possible mental health issue.

9:36 a.m. On the 800 block of Green Street, police in Craig responded to a parking complaint. Craig police said a caller reported a four-door sedan was illegally parked in front of their house, so police responded and took a report.

7:29 p.m. At the Popular Bar, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said at least one driver was issued a verbal warning.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 90 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, Dec. 1

12:44 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Fourth Avenue, police in Craig responded to a pedestrian contact call. Craig police said a 29-year-old Craig man was arrested on a city municipal warrant.

7:12 a.m. On the 200 block of Colorado State Highway southbound, police in Craig responded to a threat call. Craig police said a caller reported a possible threat, so police continue to investigate.

1:23 a.m. On the 700 block of Texas Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported the theft of envelopes from the front door of a residence.

8:12 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued at least one citation to a driver.

8:48 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible case of child abuse/neglect.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 38 calls for service Sunday.