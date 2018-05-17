Craig Police recognize second-grader for selfless action

CRAIG — As 9-year-old Braxton Stewart came from school on March 30, a $50 bill on the sidewalk near his home caught his eye.

He asked his nana and papa, Sherry and James St Louis, if the bill was theirs.

"They said ‘no,’ and I said 'I'm going to give it to the police,'" Braxton said.

He was concerned that whoever had lost the money might need it, so he turned the bill over to the Craig Police Department, where it was placed in lost and found. When no one came to claim the cash, police returned the money to Braxton, per CPD policy.

Thinking he was only tagging along as his nana and papa filled out paperwork at the Public Safety Center, the second-grader was surprised to be presented CPD's "Outstanding Citizenship Award" for his selfless action, along with the $50.

Craig Police Chief Jerry DeLong presented him the money and the award in front of Stewart's family and a gaggle of about 10 local law enforcement officers in the lobby of the Public Safety Center.

“It’s fantastic that he had the mindset that that money did not belong to him, and he wanted it to hopefully get to the rightful owner,” DeLong said.

Braxton said it felt good to get the award, but standing with the police officers to receive it was "a little weird."

"I didn't want to go to jail!" he added.

"We're just really proud of him," James St Louis said. "He's a good kid."

So, where does Braxton plan to spend his money? His nana said the cash will help him purchase a guinea pig, as his beloved guinea pig Wilbur passed away earlier this week.

Contact Eleanor Hasenbeck at 970-875-1795 or ehasenbeck@CraigDailyPress.com. Follow her on Twitter, @elHasenbeck.