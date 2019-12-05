Craig police quickly recover another stolen vehicle: On the Record — Monday, Dec. 3 – Tuesday, Dec. 4

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Dec. 3

2:10 a.m. On the 600 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a drunk pedestrian call. Craig police said they assisted a Craig resident with a possible medical issue.

12:09 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sex crime.

2:43 p.m. On the 600 block of Pershing Street, police in Craig responded to a parking complaint. Craig police said a caller reported a vehicle had not moved for almost a week, so police red tagged the vehicle for removal.

4:08 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. Craig police said a caller reported they purchased two gift cards and discovered they were compromised, so police continue to investigate.

5:43 p.m. On the 500 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller requested to speak to an officer regarding some possible missing mail.

6:19 p.m. On the 1000 block of Sage Street, police in Craig responded to a threat call. Craig police said a female caller reported a suspect threatened her life, so police continue to investigate.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 35 calls for service Tuesday.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

1:02 a.m. On the 900 block of Alta Vista, police in Craig responded to a vehicle stolen call. Craig police said a caller reported their pickup was stolen, so police recovered the vehicle a short time later.

7:41 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sex crime.

8:57 a.m. On the 800 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a property lost call. Craig police said a caller reported their license plate may have fallen off in prior months.

6:37 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said a caller reported they struck a deer, but there were no injuries other than the deer.

7:15 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said a suspect was issued a citation on a charge of accessory to theft.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 36 calls for service Wednesday.

