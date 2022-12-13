Craig Police present annual awards to department staff

On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 the Craig Police Department hosted its annual Christmas party at the Center of Craig and recognized a supervisor of the year, officer of the year, and employee of the year in a small awards ceremony.

Sgt. Corey Wagner, who has been with the department since March 2003, was named supervisor of the year for 2022. Wagner has served in a variety of roles with the department and currently serves as a shift supervisor for the Uniformed Patrol Division. Wagner also serves as the training coordinator and the firearms instructor.

Officer Wacie Laabs, who started with the department in July 2019, was named officer of the year for 2022. Laabs attended the Flatrock Regional Training Center police academy in 2021 and was assigned to the Uniformed Patrol Division as a police officer later that year in December.

In May, after six months as a patrol officer, Laabs was given a Life Saving Award for his quick response to deliver CPR to an unresponsive patient who survived thanks to Laab’s efforts.

Community Service Officer Phillip Nevarez was awarded the 2022 employee of the year. Nevarez has been employed with the Craig Police Department for approximately two years. The department said in the news release that Nevarez has been an asset to the department in that time.

As a CSO, Nevarez handles a variety of tasks for code enforcement, animal control, parking complaints, new vehicle registration, along with many other duties.