Craig police part of multi-county car chase that ends with spike strip stop

Police in Craig were involved in a high-speed chase across four counties Saturday that ended when a kidnapping suspect’s vehicle was taken out with spike strips.

Thomas Mannon, 28, was arrested on charges of second-degree kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and driving under restraint.

According to a Monday news release from the Craig Police Department, Craig dispatch relayed to police a disturbance call at a local convenience store in which the reporting female was unable to talk to 911 dispatch.

“The communications officer could hear a disturbance on the open phone line,” the release said.

CPD says Craig Police Officer Tracy Mendoza was first at the convenience store and witnessed a physical disturbance between a male and a female near a white pickup. But when he attempted to make contact with the truck, the chase was on.

“…the truck pulled out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed with the male and female inside,” the news release said.

Craig dispatch still had an open line inside the pickup and said the female was being assaulted and was not in the truck of her own free will. Police were hot on their tail as dispatch soon lost phone contact with the female.

As the chase continued toward Meeker, officers with CPD and a Moffat County Sheriff’s Office deputy soon joined in the chase before it abruptly ended — for a moment.

“Approximately a mile outside of Meeker, the truck stopped suddenly in the middle of the road and the female was pushed out of the truck,” CPD’s release said. “The female was injured and was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Meeker.”

Police said the truck then took off again at a high rate of speed.

“Craig officers stopped pursuing the truck at that point and deputies from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office started pursuing the truck,” the release said. “Rio Blanco officers pursued the truck over Douglas Pass into Mesa County. Mesa County law enforcement officers used spike strips to take out all four tires on the truck, and were able to take the suspect into custody.”

Mannon may now be facing a host of charges across multiple counties.

“Both Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Officer are also seeking additional charges on Mannon,” the release said.