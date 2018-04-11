Craig police officer recognized with Life Saving Award at city council meeting

CRAIG — A Craig Police Department officer was honored during Tuesday's City Council meeting for saving the life of a woman who had overdosed on opioids.

Officer Tracy Mendoza was presented a certificate and medal for actions he took on the job about two weeks ago.

On March 29, Mendoza responded to a report of an unresponsive 21-year-old woman, who was believed to be under the influence of heroin, according to a press release from CPD.

On arrival, Mendoza determined the victim appeared to have symptoms of a heroin overdose and provided her with a life-saving dose of Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Narcan is now carried by all CPD officers.

The woman was successfully resuscitated, and Emergency Medical Services credited Mendoza with saving her life.

"Your efforts demonstrated prompt critical thinking, professionalism and dedication to the community you serve. Well done," CPD Commander Bill Leonard told Mendoza as he presented him the award.

Mendoza received a standing ovation from the packed audience.

"For you and each and every one of the members of the Craig Police Department, you have the opportunity to impact lives every day," said Craig Mayor John Ponikvar as he congratulated Mendoza. "In this case, you gave somebody their life back."

In other council business Tuesday:

• Council approved a resolution that adopts fees and penalties related to the collection of a city sales tax. City Attorney Sherman Romney said the fees are intended to help enforce deadlines and cover the cost of administering the sales tax, not to generate revenue for the city.

• The Craig Police Department's newest officer, Josh Lyons, took his oath and was sworn in by City Judge Heather Cannon.

• Dave Ulrich, superintendent of the Moffat County School District, discussed the possibility of collaborating with the city to make use of a soon-to-be-vacant school building. The school district has not yet determined which building will be vacated, but during the meeting, Ulrich said the Yampa Building is the most likely option.

• During executive session, council discussed former City Manager Mike Foreman and received legal advice from the city attorney on specific legal questions. No decisions were made.

• Council renewed Popular Bar's liquor license.

• Harry Blakeman and other residents of the Woodbury Subdivision expressed gratitude to council for the city's action on drainage issues on Apple and Birch streets and a portion of Woodbury Avenue and expressed concern about continuing drainage problems. Council also approved Ordinance 1075 on second reading, which will fund curb and gutter repairs on Birch and Apple streets and on one block of Woodbury Avenue.

• Council awarded a bid for a pneumatic tire roller compactor to Wagner Equipment out of Hayden for $69,969.69.

• Council awarded a bid for roof repair on the Center of Craig to Jenison Custom Builders for $19,300. The repair will fix the flat roof above the kitchen.

• Council authorized sole-source spending on repair of a pump in the water department. The city will pay up to $46,900 to Hydro Rocky Mountain Inc. for repair of the pump. The city did not accept bids for repairs to the pump, as parts for the pump are no longer manufactured, and Hydro Rocky Mountain Inc. specializes in this brand of pumps. The spending request was passed with the stipulation that the city accepts bids for future, similar repairs.

• Council also authorized sole-source spending on repair of a wastewater pump. The city will pay up to $56,994 to Brimhall Industrial to repair the wastewater pump. This repair was not put to bid for the same reason as the water pump: Parts for the pump are no longer manufactured, and the company specializes in working with this type of pump. The spending request was also passed with the stipulation that the city accepts bids for future, similar repairs.

• Council authorized the water department to pay SGM Inc. up to $114,068 to explore changes to the treatment system. The upgrades to be explored are state-mandated.

• Council heard a monthly report on the Craig Police Department.