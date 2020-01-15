Craig police officer honored with Life Saving Award for actions in November incident

Craig Police Department's Chief Jerry DeLong, left, and Capt. Bill Leonard, right, honor Officer Will Roland, center, with the agency's Life Saving Award during the Jan. 14 Craig City Council meeting.

Andy Bockelman

A Craig Police Department officer’s quick thinking helped recently save a life, for which he received special recognition.

CPD Capt. Bill Leonard and Chief Jerry DeLong honored Officer Will Leonard with the department’s Life Saving Award during the Tuesday, Jan. 14 Craig City Council meeting.

On the evening of Nov. 17, Officer Roland was dispatched to an emergency call involving a female who was red in the face and struggling to breath.

Leonard said that during the incident, family members of the party reported she was choking on food.

Roland performed the Heimlich maneuver on the woman to dislodge food from her airway, after which he helped keep her calm to begin breathing normally and her skin color returned to normal.

Medical personnel later took the female party in for hospitalization and examination as a precaution.

“Emergency medical services credit you with saving the life of the female, who would have most likely stopped breathing before the medical personnel arrived on scene,” Leonard said.

Leonard noted to those in attendance that Roland had performed a job well done to earn the Life Saving Award.

“Your efforts demonstrated prompt critical thinking, professionalism and dedication to the community,” Leonard said.