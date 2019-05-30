Craig police officer commended for life-saving effort

Officer Jessey Kennell accepts a lifesaving award Tuesday, May 28.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

A member of Craig Police Department recently accepted an honor of the highest kind.

Officer Jessey Kennell received a life-saving award Tuesday, May 28 during a Craig City Council meeting.

Kennell was acknowledged for his heroism in April when he was dispatched to a medical emergency involving a 27-year-old male that was believed to be having a seizure.

Capt. Bill Leonard, who presented the award Tuesday, said Kennell quickly assessed the victim and found the male had no pulse, so he intiated CPR on the male until the male’s heart started beating on its own.

Emergency medical personnel later advised that Officer Kennell’s quick recognition of the male’s condition and his response of administrating CPR saved the male’s life.

Kennel said he’s hopes the young man goes on to change someone else’s life.