Craig Police mistaken for suspicious vehicle: On the Record May 16

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, May 16

3:56 a.m. On the 500 block of Seventh Avenue West, officers responded to a suspicious incident. A caller said two people on bicycles appeared to be tearing into something across the street before leaving the scene headed east. Officers were unable to locate the people.

7:41 a.m. At the Veteran's Hall, a bicycle was found. The bike is awaiting its owner at the Public Safety Center.

10:14 a.m. On the 900 block of West Eighth Drive, officers responded to a report of vandalism. A transport van had damage to the back rear window. A report was taken.

10:42 a.m. On the 800 block of Exmoor Circle, officers responded to a crash. A car struck a dog. The vehicle was undamaged, but the dog was fatally injured.

11:12 a.m. At Cool Water Grill, officers responded to a report of menacing, and a 31-year-old Craig man was arrested. The man allegedly threatened another person with a knife.

11:57 a.m. At NAPA Auto, officers received a report of a suspicious person. An employee said a man was harassing customers by writing down their license plate numbers. The man claimed the customers were following him. Both the alleged harasser and the customers had left the scene. Officers were unable to locate the man.

12:57 a.m. On the 3000 block of Douglas Street, a person reported losing a license plate.

1:53 a.m. Near the intersection of West Seventh and Pershing streets, officers responded to a report of a suspicious item. A caller saw a large pair of bolt cutters and was concerned the tool had been dumped. Officers learned the bolt cutters belonged to the owner of the residence.

4:02 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile returned home later in the evening.

6:03 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A caller said his or her daughter came to the residence and said her husband beat her up. Officers were not immediately able to determine if there was a crime.

8:14 p.m. At Elkhorn Apartments, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A caller reported neighbors screaming and pounding on the door. Officers determined the incident was verbal, only, and found no crime.

9:38 a.m. At Dollar Tree, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. An employee was suspicious of a vehicle that had been parked in the lot for half an hour, well after the store closed at 8 p.m. It was a CPD officer.