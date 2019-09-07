Craig police mediate family disturbance: On the Record — Sept. 4 to 5

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Sept. 4

10:09 a.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a community service officer handled a possible code violation.

1:32 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

2:09 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a liquor/tobacco violation. Craig police said they issued a citation to a juvenile on a charge of unlawful acts – tobacco.

2:33 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a liquor/tobacco violation. Craig police said they issued a citation to a juvenile on a charge of unlawful acts – tobacco.

2:52 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a liquor/tobacco violation. Craig police said they issued a citation to a juvenile on a charge of unlawful acts – tobacco.

3:25 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a liquor/tobacco violation. Craig police said they issued a citation to a juvenile on a charge of unlawful acts – tobacco.

5:03 p.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a liquor/tobacco violation.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 55 calls for service Wednesday.

Thursday, Sept. 5

8:25 a.m. On the 300 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a community service officer issued a verbal warning for high weeds.

8:33 a.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

2:15 p.m. On the 300 block of Apple Street, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. Craig police said they mediated a disturbance between a father and a juvenile family member and continue to investigate.

2:31 p.m. Near the intersection of Birch Street and Apple Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call.

2:37 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a drug violation/incident.

5:21 p.m. On the 900 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

5:48 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

6:21 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a warrant call.

9:40 p.m. At a local hotel, police in Craig responded to a possible sexual assault call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 58 calls for service Thursday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access many of the above calls and their descriptions.

