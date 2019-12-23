Craig police making DUI arrests: On the Record — Thursday, Dec. 20 – Sunday, Dec. 22

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Dec. 20

4:14 a.m. On Colorado State Highway 13 south of the Wyoming border, police in Craig responded to a welfare check. Craig police said they assisted another police agency during a check on an overdue vehicle outside the city.

9:42 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a vehicle was red tagged for removal.

11:36 a.m. On the 800 Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a vehicle was red tagged for removal.

12:01 p.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a vehicle was red tagged for removal.

1:02 p.m. On the 100 block of Hillside Terrace, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a vehicle was red tagged for removal.

5:35 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said they mediated a child custody agreement.

7:51 p.m. Near the intersection of a local grocery store and a local apartment complex, police in Craig responded to a property lost call. Craig police said a resident lost some medication, so police continue to investigate.

10:51 p.m. Near the intersection of Pershing Street and West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted Colorado State Patrol on a driving under the influence traffic stop.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 57 calls for service Thursday.

Friday, Dec. 20

1:24 a.m. On the 700 block of Texas Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a 33-year-old Craig man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

9:58 a.m. On Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a vehicle was red tagged for removal.

10:09 a.m. On the 500 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported their rear license plate was stolen, so police continue to investigate.

11:06 a.m. On the 500 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said a caller reported a possible assault, so police continue to investigate.

3:04 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they investigated a theft from a local grocery store and issued at least one citation.

3:12 p.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Colorado Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a vehicle was red tagged for removal.

5:41 p.m. On the 500 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a driver a verbal warning for a malfunctioning headlight.

8:52 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver. Craig police said they received a road rage complaint, but were unable to locate a suspect.

10:03 p.m. Near the intersection of River View and Victory Way, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop.

10:30 p.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and U.S. Highway 40, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop.

11:45 p.m. At a local convenience store, police in Craig responded to a hit and run crash call. Craig police said they responded to a hit and run accident at the Load N Jug.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 60 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Dec. 21

12:17 a.m. At a local bar, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver call. Craig police said they received a call of a possible drunk driver, but were unable to locate a suspect.

11:30 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said they arrested a juvenile suspect on a local warrant.

12:28 p.m. At a local car dealership, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported a missing license plate, so police continue to investigate.

7:37 p.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a driver on a charge of speeding.

8:54 p.m. At a local convenience store, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said they arrested a 37-year-old Craig man was arrested on a charge of violation of a restraining order.

11:41 p.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they arrested a 4-year-old Craig man was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving without proof of insurance, and displaying expired license plates.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 41 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, Dec. 22

1:23 a.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and East Ninth Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted Colorado State Patrol in a DUI investigation.

9:55 a.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said a 37-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

1:41 p.m. On the 900 block of Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police a 30-year-old Steamboat man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. They said 31-year-old Steamboat mam was also arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, violation of a restraining order, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

4:29 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said an employee at a local grocery store requested a person be trespassed from the premises for suspected theft.

11:55 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they determined no crime had been committed.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 35 calls for service Sunday.

