Craig police make multiple warrant arrests: On the Record for Monday, July 16

Craig Police Department

Monday, July 16

12:25 a.m. On the 100 block of Fourth Avenue, Craig Police Department officers responded to a report of two suspicious-looking men in the area. The men were asked to leave.

11:04 a.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, a 34-year-old Craig man was arrested for violating a restraining order.

11:52 a.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, officers investigated a report of a stolen license plate.

12:12 p.m. On the 800 block of First Street, officers arrested a suspect on a warrant.

1:08 p.m. On the 100 block of Victory Way, a caller reported someone was possibly living in the abandoned Craig sports building. When officers arrived, they found no one was inside.

8:38 p.m. At the 900 block of First Street, officers arrested a suspect on a warrant.

9:37 p.m. At the 500 block of School Street, officers arrested a suspect on a warrant.

9:39 p.m. At the 700 block of Yampa Avenue, officers arrested a suspect on a warrant.

11:34 p.m. At Country Club Heights, a caller reported seeing a group of people attempting to get into vehicles. Officers were not able to locate the suspects.

11:49 p.m. On the 1900 block of West Second Street, officers arrested a 29-year-old Craig man for violating a restraining order and a 34-year-old Craig man for third-degree assault and criminal mischief.