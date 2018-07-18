Craig police make multiple warrant arrests made: On the record July 17

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, July 17

1:27 a.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, Craig Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

8:11 a.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers arrested a suspect on warrant.

10:14 a.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary.

11:11 a.m. On the 800 block of Rose Street, officers arrested a suspect on warrant.

11:33 a.m. On the 2000 block of Victory Way, officers responded to a report of vandalism.

11:53 a.m. On the 2000 block of Victory Way, officers responded report of trespassing.

12:48 p.m. On the intersection of Third and Green streets, officers responded to a reported burglary.

3:47 p.m. On the 700 block of Victory Way, officers recovered missing property.

8:26 p.m. On the 700 block of Yampa Avenue, officers arrested a suspect on warrant.

11:52 p.m. On the 700 block of Victory Way, a caller reported seeing a suspicious person in the area.