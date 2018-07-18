Craig police make multiple warrant arrests made: On the record July 17
July 18, 2018
Craig Police Department
Tuesday, July 17
1:27 a.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, Craig Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
8:11 a.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers arrested a suspect on warrant.
10:14 a.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary.
11:11 a.m. On the 800 block of Rose Street, officers arrested a suspect on warrant.
Recommended Stories For You
11:33 a.m. On the 2000 block of Victory Way, officers responded to a report of vandalism.
11:53 a.m. On the 2000 block of Victory Way, officers responded report of trespassing.
12:48 p.m. On the intersection of Third and Green streets, officers responded to a reported burglary.
3:47 p.m. On the 700 block of Victory Way, officers recovered missing property.
8:26 p.m. On the 700 block of Yampa Avenue, officers arrested a suspect on warrant.
11:52 p.m. On the 700 block of Victory Way, a caller reported seeing a suspicious person in the area.