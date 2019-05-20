Craig police make multiple arrests over the weekend: On the Record — May 17 to 19

Craig Police Department

Friday, May 17



2:10 a.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Craig police said a caller reported being bitten by a dog and police continue to investigate.

3:40 a.m. On Colorado Highway 394, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted Colorado State Patrol with a traffic accident.

9:25 a.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article. Craig police said no additional information was available on an incident that occurred at a local middle school.

2:29 a.m. Near the intersection of West Sixth Street and Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries and no citations were issued.

2:34 a.m. Near the intersection of West Sixth Street and Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a 28-year-old male was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with excessive alcohol content.

4:47 p.m. On the 600 block of Rose Street, Craig community service officers responded to an abandoned vehicle call. Craig police said a vehicle was red-tagged for removal.

8:05 p.m. On the 1200 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a possible drunk driver call. Craig police said a caller reported a yellow Jeep was weaving and speeding, but when police responded to the area, they were unable to locate a suspect.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 67 calls for service on Friday.



Saturday, May 18



1:35 a.m. On the 24 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said a caller reported allegedly being assaulted at a local bar, but did not want to press charges after being unsure who struck them.

2:15 a.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Lincoln Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted Colorado State Patrol in a traffic stop.

8:49 a.m. On the 800 block of Green Street, police in Craig responded to a hit and run crash call. Craig police said a caller reported someone hit their mailbox and bush, but police were unable to locate a suspect and continue to investigate.

11:24 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a weapon violation. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible illegal attempted weapons purchase.

12:31 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a caller reported a loud verbal argument. Upon investigation, officers determined no crime had occurred.

2:57 p.m. On the 600 block of Texas Avenue, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. Craig police said they continue investigate two broken windows at a local elementary.

4:00 p.m. On the 1000 block of Victory Way, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. Craig community service officers said they issued a verbal warning to a Craig resident for a Jeep.

4:32 p.m. On the 700 block of Texas Avenue, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Craig police said a caller reported a dead cat in their backyard that had possibly been shot several days ago and officers continue to investigate.

7:17 p.m. At Smoker Friendly, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said no additional information was available Monday.

8:46 p.m. On the 500 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported the theft of a bicycle.

11:55 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to an alarm call. Craig police said they investigated an alarm at a local small business.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 63 calls for service on Saturday.



Sunday, May 19



12:27 a.m. On the 300 block of Lincoln Street, police in Craig responded to an extra patrol request. Craig police said a 30-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, violation of a protection order, and two counts of obstructing a peace officer.

3:27 a.m. On the 200 block of Lincoln Street, police in Craig responded to a pedestrian contact call. Craig police said a 31-year-old man was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, and three warrants from outside law enforcement agencies.

10:26 a.m. On the 1000 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a pedestrian contact call. Craig police said a 42-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

1:17 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported a male party was stealing items out of a donation box and police continue to investigate.

5:40 p.m. On the 800 block of Green Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they conducted a follow up investigation in regard to a possible prior hit and run incident.

7:28 p.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a hit and run crash call. Craig police said a caller reported a family member’s car was hit while it was parked and left the scene, but police were able to locate the vehicle and the driver issued a citation on charges of careless driving.

8:13 p.m. At Elkhorn Apartments, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said and they responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries and one party was issued a citation.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 44 calls for service on Sunday.

