Craig police make multiple arrests: On the Record — Sept. 19

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Sept. 19

7:55 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call.

9:19 a.m. On the 700 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer issued a Craig resident a written warning for junk. Police responded to at least five additional code enforcement calls Thursday.

12:20 p.m. On the 1000 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

12:41 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a hit and run crash call.

4:27 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. A 52-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, domestic violence, violation of a restraining order, and obstructing a peace officer.

4:58 p.m. On the 400 block of Sage Court, police in Craig responded to an assault call.

10:12 p.m. Near the intersection of West 10th Street and Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. A 22-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 56 calls for service Thursday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access some of the above calls and their descriptions.

