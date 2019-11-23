Craig police make multiple arrests: On the Record — Nov. 19 to 21

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Nov. 19

8:43 a.m. On the 100 block of East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they red-tagged an abandoned trailer for removal.

9:40 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. A caller reported fraudulent charges on their debit and police continue to investigate.

11:17 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they assisted a resident with a mental health issue.

11:41 a.m. On the 500 block of West First Avenue, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said no other additional information was available on a possible mental health-related call.

2:29 p.m. Near the intersection of Industrial Avenue and a local storage facility, police in Craig responded to a parking complaint. Craig police said they issued a parking citation to a driver.

2:55 p.m. Near the intersection of West Fourth Street and Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries.

3:14 p.m. On the 2000 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Craig police said no additional information was available.

3:33 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Ledford Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries and at least one driver was issued a citation.

5:37 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a car versus deer accident with no injuries other than the deer, which may have wandered off.

9:55 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a domestic violence incident and charges may be forthcoming.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 43 calls for service Tuesday.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

7:44 a.m. On the 400 block of Hawthorne Street, police in Craig responded to a hit and run crash call. A caller reported an unknown vehicle hit their mailbox.

10:47 a.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. A caller reported their apartment was broken into and property stolen, so police continue to investigate.

12:45 p.m. On the 1000 block of Crest Drive, police in Craig responded to a 911 call. Craig police said they responded to a 911 hang-up and a citation was issued.

1:06 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call. Craig police said they conducted a drill at the old hospital on Russell Street.

1:43 p.m. At the 300 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. A caller reported a loose dog, so police issued the owner a citation on a charge of dog at large.

4:53 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said a juvenile was issued a citation for a prior offense.

7:07 p.m. On the 300 block of Cedar Court, police in Craig responded to a welfare check. Craig police said they conducted a welfare check on a possible missing person in Dinosaur and determined it was not the missing person.

11:08 p.m. On the 700 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a party was issued a trespass notice at a local grocery store.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 49 calls for service Wednesday.

Thursday, Nov. 21

9:07 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a vehicle stolen call. Craig police said a caller reported their sedan was stolen, so police continue to investigate.

9:35 a.m. On the 2000 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. Craig police said a caller reported a possible credit/debit card fraud and police continue to investigate.

11:56 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said a 30-year-old Craig man was arrested on an outside warrant.

5:26 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said they were unable to make contact with the caller.

6:15 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said they arrested a 45-year-old Craig woman on an outside warrant.

9:53 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a female was issued a citation on a charge of shoplifting.

10:26 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Fourth Avenue, police responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a driver a citation on a charge of no insurance and made at least one arrest on possible drug charges.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 53 calls for service Thursday.

