Craig police make almost a dozen traffic stops: On the Record — March 28

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, March 28

5:11 a.m. On the 900 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a drunk driver call.

8:46 a.m. Police in Craig executed a warrant, and an arrest was made.

11:36 a.m. Near the intersection of East Eighth Street and Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call.

1:53 p.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Russell Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop and a citation was issued. Craig police responded to at least 10 additional traffic stops Thursday.

1:56 p.m. Near the intersection of West Seventh Street and Green Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint.

5:36 p.m. On the 100 block of Barker Street, police in Craig responded to a trespass call.

11:44 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call.

Editor's note: Craig police were not immediately available Friday, March 29 to provide additional details on recent incidents. According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 62 calls for service on Wednesday.