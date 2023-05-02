Craig police looking for man who escaped officers Monday night

Authorities are looking for a man whose efforts to elude officers sparked a large police response on Monday, May 1.

According to the Craig Police Department, officers tried to stop Tanner Sholes of Craig while he was walking south on Colorado Highway 13 coming into the city on Monday.

According to a CPD news release, police were trying to serve Sholes with a summons for his involvement in an April car wreck in which Sholes allegedly left the scene of the accident where there was damage and failed to give his information to the property owner.

The release said that as officers tried to approach Sholes on Monday, and he became noncompliant, pulled a knife and fled on foot.

The release said that multiple officers tried to intercede, with one using “bean-bag” rounds on Sholes. However, Sholes reportedly ran into a residential area in the 1400 block of North Yampa Avenue, where police lost sight of him.

Some residents in the area received a “Civil Danger Warning” as an emergency alert broadcast on Monday night, informing them that police were looking for a man with a knife who was “not in a stable mental condition.”

The alert described the man as 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds with long black hair to his shoulder blades and wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve shirt.

Currently, Sholes is still at large pending new charges, according to the police department.

Currently Sholes is still at large pending new charges.