Craig police kept busy with car crashes, multiple arrests: On the Record — Aug. 14 to 20
Craig Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 14
12:43 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.
11:50 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported a missing license plate.
3:23 p.m. At Country Club Heights, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. A 21-year-old Craig man was arrested on a city of Craig municipal warrant.
5:48 p.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.
6:45 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they investigated a possible shoplifting incident and arrested a 31-year-old Craig woman on a charge of shoplifting.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 49 calls for service Wednesday.
Thursday, Aug. 15
10:32 a.m. On the 800 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a fraud call.
2:01 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.
4:03 p.m. On Victory Way westbound, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver.
5:01 p.m. Police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sexual assault case.
9:39 p.m. On the 100 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 62 calls for service Tuesday.
Friday, Aug. 16
12:45 a.m. On the 500 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to an unknown civil problem. A caller reported suspects were trespassing, so police responded and issued several trespass notices to three Craig residents.
5:02 a.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop, police in Craig responded to an unattended death.
6:41 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they arrested a juvenile from Craig on charges of burglary and theft.
7:06 a.m. On the 500 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. A caller reported windows were broken out of their vehicle and police continue to investigate.
8:05 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they recovered a bicycle and booked it into evidence for safekeeping.
12:03 p.m. On the 500 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a drug violation/incident call. Craig police said no additional information was available.
12:05 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A party was issued a citation on a charge of shoplifting from a local thrift store.
12:45 p.m. On the 2000 block of Baker Drive, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A Craig community service officer red tagged a vehicle for removal.
6:18 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a welfare check call. Craig police said their welfare check turned into the arrest of a 23-year-old Craig man on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 46 calls for service Friday.
Saturday, Aug. 17
11:59 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they mitigated a verbal dispute between two males.
3:33 p.m. On the 700 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a harassment call. Craig police said no additional was available.
5:48 p.m. At Craig City Park, police in Craig responded to a power/gas/phone line incident.
9:16 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 31 calls for service Saturday.
Sunday, Aug. 18
2:33 a.m. On the 700 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a possible hit-and-run crash, and the driver later turned himself in to officers.
8:41 a.m. On the 300 block of Colorado State Highway 13, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted emergency medical personnel attending to a 60-year-old Craig man.
8:18 p.m. At Woodbury Park, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. Craig police said they responded to find damage to a park bathroom following a small fire.
9:21 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sexual assault case.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 19 calls for service Sunday.
Monday, Aug. 19
6:41 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a juvenile-related call.
9:19 a.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible juvenile-related case.
9:35 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver call.
10:50 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a Safe 2 Tell call. Craig police said they conducted a welfare check at a local Craig residence.
11:20 a.m. Near the intersection of West First Street and Commerce Street, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said they recovered a bicycle and booked it into evidence for safekeeping.
1:04 p.m. Near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries, and at least one citation was issued.
2:32 p.m. On the 500 block of Lincoln Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A Craig community service officer issued a verbal warning on a charge of high weeds.
3:54 p.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. A 25-year-old Craig woman was arrested at a local treatment facility.
5:18 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a followup investigation. Craig police said they responded to investigate a prior hit-and-run crash.
5:43 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. A 57-year-old Craig woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
6:46 p.m. On the 1000 block of Marianna Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a minor two-vehicle accident with no injuries and no citation was issued.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
8:17 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. Craig police said they investigated a possible case of criminal mischief after a window was found broken.
9:10 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said they recovered a bicycle and booked it into evidence for safekeeping.
12:39 p.m. At O’Reilly Auto Parts, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. Craig police said they escorted an angry customer from the premises.
2:47 p.m. On the 2000 block of Jeffcoat Drive, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Å community service officer issued a verbal warning on a charge of high weeds.
3:05 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a community service officer issued a verbal warning on charges of high weeds, abandoned vehicles and trash.
10:20 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a security check call. Craig police said they provided an extra patrol near a local trailer park.
Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties with a third-party vendor, the Craig Police Department was unable to access some of the above calls and their descriptions Wednesday, Aug. 21.