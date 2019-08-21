Craig police kept busy with car crashes, multiple arrests: On the Record — Aug. 14 to 20

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Aug. 14

12:43 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

11:50 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported a missing license plate.

3:23 p.m. At Country Club Heights, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. A 21-year-old Craig man was arrested on a city of Craig municipal warrant.

5:48 p.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

6:45 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they investigated a possible shoplifting incident and arrested a 31-year-old Craig woman on a charge of shoplifting.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 49 calls for service Wednesday.

Thursday, Aug. 15

10:32 a.m. On the 800 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a fraud call.

2:01 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

4:03 p.m. On Victory Way westbound, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver.

5:01 p.m. Police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sexual assault case.

9:39 p.m. On the 100 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 62 calls for service Tuesday.

Friday, Aug. 16

12:45 a.m. On the 500 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to an unknown civil problem. A caller reported suspects were trespassing, so police responded and issued several trespass notices to three Craig residents.

5:02 a.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop, police in Craig responded to an unattended death.

6:41 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they arrested a juvenile from Craig on charges of burglary and theft.

7:06 a.m. On the 500 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. A caller reported windows were broken out of their vehicle and police continue to investigate.

8:05 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they recovered a bicycle and booked it into evidence for safekeeping.

12:03 p.m. On the 500 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a drug violation/incident call. Craig police said no additional information was available.

12:05 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A party was issued a citation on a charge of shoplifting from a local thrift store.

12:45 p.m. On the 2000 block of Baker Drive, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A Craig community service officer red tagged a vehicle for removal.

6:18 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a welfare check call. Craig police said their welfare check turned into the arrest of a 23-year-old Craig man on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 46 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Aug. 17

11:59 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they mitigated a verbal dispute between two males.

3:33 p.m. On the 700 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a harassment call. Craig police said no additional was available.

5:48 p.m. At Craig City Park, police in Craig responded to a power/gas/phone line incident.

9:16 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 31 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, Aug. 18

2:33 a.m. On the 700 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a possible hit-and-run crash, and the driver later turned himself in to officers.

8:41 a.m. On the 300 block of Colorado State Highway 13, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted emergency medical personnel attending to a 60-year-old Craig man.

8:18 p.m. At Woodbury Park, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. Craig police said they responded to find damage to a park bathroom following a small fire.

9:21 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sexual assault case.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 19 calls for service Sunday.

Monday, Aug. 19

6:41 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a juvenile-related call.

9:19 a.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible juvenile-related case.

9:35 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver call.

10:50 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a Safe 2 Tell call. Craig police said they conducted a welfare check at a local Craig residence.

11:20 a.m. Near the intersection of West First Street and Commerce Street, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said they recovered a bicycle and booked it into evidence for safekeeping.

1:04 p.m. Near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries, and at least one citation was issued.

2:32 p.m. On the 500 block of Lincoln Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A Craig community service officer issued a verbal warning on a charge of high weeds.

3:54 p.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. A 25-year-old Craig woman was arrested at a local treatment facility.

5:18 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a followup investigation. Craig police said they responded to investigate a prior hit-and-run crash.

5:43 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. A 57-year-old Craig woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

6:46 p.m. On the 1000 block of Marianna Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a minor two-vehicle accident with no injuries and no citation was issued.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

8:17 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. Craig police said they investigated a possible case of criminal mischief after a window was found broken.

9:10 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said they recovered a bicycle and booked it into evidence for safekeeping.

12:39 p.m. At O’Reilly Auto Parts, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. Craig police said they escorted an angry customer from the premises.

2:47 p.m. On the 2000 block of Jeffcoat Drive, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Å community service officer issued a verbal warning on a charge of high weeds.

3:05 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a community service officer issued a verbal warning on charges of high weeds, abandoned vehicles and trash.

10:20 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a security check call. Craig police said they provided an extra patrol near a local trailer park.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties with a third-party vendor, the Craig Police Department was unable to access some of the above calls and their descriptions Wednesday, Aug. 21.