Craig police keep close eye on city traffic: On the Record — Feb. 26

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Feb. 26

7:32 a.m. On the 1400 block of North Yampa Avenue, police in Craig initiated a traffic stop. Police initiated at least five additional traffic stops Tuesday.

8:27 a.m. On the 700 block of Green Street, police responded to a report of criminal mischief.

11:37 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police responded to a report of fraud.

12:26 p.m. In Craig, police responded to a report of domestic violence.

1:19 p.m. On the 200 block of West Victory Way, police assisted another police agency.

3:28 p.m. In Craig, police responded to a report of a possible sex crime.

5:33 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police responded to a report of a weapon violation.

5:40 p.m. In Craig, police executed a warrant.

10:54 p.m. At the OP Bar and Grill, police responded to a report of a suspicious person, vehicle, or article.

Editor's note: Craig police were not available Wednesday, Feb. 27, to provide additional details about Tuesday's incidents.