Craig police issue multiple tobacco tickets to underage, would-be smokers: On the Record — Sept. 3

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Sept. 3

5:33 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a welfare check call. Craig police said a 56-year-old Craig woman was arrested on charges of false reporting to authorities and driving under restraint-revocation.

8:55 a.m. At the Moffat County Courthouse, police in Craig responded to a transport call. Craig police said they arrested a 54-year-old Craig man on a warrant.

10:29 a.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a liquor/tobacco violation call. Craig police said a juvenile was issued a citation on a charge of unlawful acts – tobacco.

3:10 p.m. At Moffat County High School, police in Craig responded to a liquor/tobacco violation. Craig police said they issued a citation on a charge of unlawful acts – tobacco to a juvenile.

3:51 p.m. On the 400 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation.

4:05 p.m. At Craig Middle School, police in Craig responded to a liquor/tobacco violation. Craig police said a juvenile was issued a citation on a charge of unlawful acts – tobacco.

4:36 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and a local thrift store, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a 19-year-old Craig man was arrested on a charge of driving under restraint – alcohol.

6:07 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sex crime.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 67 calls for service Tuesday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access many of the above calls and their descriptions.

