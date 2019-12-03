Craig police issue citation in Breeze Street crash: On the Record — Monday, Dec. 2

Craig Police Department

Monday, Dec. 2

12:22 a.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported their telephone may have been stolen or misplaced, so police continue to investigate.

8:19 a.m. Police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible case of sexual assault.

9:54 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a missing person/runaway report. Craig police said they continue to investigate a runaway case.

1:30 p.m. On the 400 block of Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to a vehicle stolen call. Craig police said they recovered a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning that was reported Monday.

2:31 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a property lost call. Craig police said a caller reported their front license plate was missing, so police continue to investigate.

4:31 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a 33-year-old Craig woman was arrested on charges of theft, obstructing a peace officer, and violation of bail bond.

5:39 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said a 20-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

6:49 p.m. Near the intersection of Breeze Street and West Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two vehicle accident between a subaru and a pickup and at least one driver was issued a citation on a charge of failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 42 calls for service Monday.

