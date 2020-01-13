Craig Police investigating alleged sexual assault at MCHS

Craig Police and the School Resource Officer at Moffat County High School are investigating an allegation of sexual assault, according to Craig Police Capt. Bill Leonard.

According to Capt. Leonard, a report of alleged sexual assault at the high school was filed to the police department by the school district on Dec. 3, 2019.

“We have had one report of alleged sexual assault at MCHS this school year,” MCSD Superintendent Dave Ulrich said. “Craig PD was immediately notified, and the matter is currently under investigation. We are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Capt. Leonard confirmed the investigation is still ongoing at this time and that there is a suspect, but no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

“Once the investigation is complete, we’ll send our finding to the 14th Judicial District,” Capt. Leonard said. “Once they receive our findings they’ll determine the next step forward regarding charges.”

According to Ulrich, the student that alleged the sexual assault immediately came forward, kicking into gear the school district’s policy.

“We know that the ‘Culture of Silence’ exists, but we’re very glad the student felt confident in the administration and came forward immediately,” Ulrich said.

“Our first priority is the safety and welfare of our students. Therefore, MCSD and MCHS administration take every accusation of sexual assault and/or harassment seriously and will follow the prescribed board policies, procedures and applicable laws to assure that students are safe at school. If any parent believes their child or any child has been the victim of an assault or harassment or any other misconduct while at school or at a school-sponsored activity, they should contact MCHS administration immediately. This can be done in person or via the confidential safe-to-tell hotline.”

The number to call for Safe-2-Tell is 1-877-542-7233.

The alleged sexual assault reportedly took place in the east stairwell at the high school, which happens to be an area of the school that does not have cameras at this time.

“MCSD assigns staff to supervise and monitor student conduct throughout the school day on the MCHS campus in order to maintain good order and discipline,” Ulrich said. “In high traffic areas, surveillance cameras are also employed to assist with this task However, monitoring every part of the campus at all times is not feasible, and there are some areas, such as locker rooms and bathrooms, where student privacy must be protected.

“MCHS regularly reviews its plans for student supervision, and makes adjustments if it appears additional monitoring in a specific location is needed.”

According to Capt. Leonard there is no timeline on how long the investigation will take.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide updates as they become available.

