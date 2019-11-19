Craig police investigating windows shot with BB gun: On the Record — Friday, Nov. 15-18

Craig Police Department

Friday, Nov. 15

8:00 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a caller reported a possible domestic violence incident, so police continue to investigate.

10:41 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said they assisted an outside law enforcement agency in a possible child abuse/neglect investigation.

1:17 p.m. On the 600 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to an escort call. Craig police said they escorted a funeral procession.

10:54 p.m. On the 3000 block of Juniper Place, police in Craig responded to an agency assist. Craig police said they cleared an agency assist call soon after arriving.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 51 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Nov. 16

11:44 a.m. On the 500 block of Green Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted Craig Fire/Rescue on a fire call.

3:48 p.m. On the 500 block of Green Street, police in Craig responded to a drug violation/incident call. Craig police said they took a report during a possible drug/violation/incident call.

4:18 p.m. Near the intersection of Russell Street and East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a verbal warning to a driver.

10:58 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Texas Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a driver was issued a citation on charges of fictitious/canceled plates and no insurance.

11:29 p.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported a theft and police continue to investigate.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 67 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, Nov. 17

12:12 a.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Texas Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said they saw a duffle bag of tobacco products in the back of a vehicle, but established a crime had not been committed.

12:18 p.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a woman was issued a citation on charges of fictitious/canceled plates and no insurance.

8:29 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said a caller reported a window had been damaged by a small projectile.

12:34 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a missing person/runaway call. Craig police said they investigated a possible juvenile runaway.

12:54 p.m. Near the intersection of Ranney Street and West Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they investigated a crash and cleared the scene.

3:42 p.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Ashley Road, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said they acquired an air soft pistol and booked it into evidence for safe keeping.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 33 calls for service Sunday.

Monday, Nov. 18

6:20 a.m. Near the intersection of Colorado State Highway 13 and Pine Ridge Drive, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a car versus deer accident with no injuries, except for the deer.

9:43 a.m. On the 700 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. Craig police said a caller reported someone opened a bank account in someone else’s name in Texas, so police continue to investigate.

11:20 a.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted a 22-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

1:29 p.m. On the 300 block of Birch Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they issued a citation after an investigation.

4:16 p.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said a male party called in to report a civil problem and police continue to investigate.

4:40 p.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible civil problem.

6:28 p.m. On the 300 block of Apple Street, police in Craig responded to a criminal mischief call. Craig police said a caller reported a vehicle window was shot out by a pellet gun of some kind, so police continue to investigate.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 58 calls for service Monday.

