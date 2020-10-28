Craig Police investigating Tuesday night robbery on Clay Avenue

The Craig Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at a business Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Clay Avenue.

According to a press release from the Craig Police Department, a male suspect entered the business through an unlocked door around 7:30 p.m. and pulled a gun on an employee who was working late, demanding cash.

Once the suspect received an amount of cash, the suspect fled northbound on Clay on foot, according to the press release.

The male suspect is described as a younger white male, approximately 6’2″, possibly blond hair and was wearing all black – including a black face mask.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360, or Crimestoppers at 970-824-3535.

All callers can remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest of the suspect could be eligible for a cash reward through the Crimestopper Program.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com