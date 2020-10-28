Craig Police investigating Tuesday night robbery on Clay Avenue
The Craig Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at a business Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Clay Avenue.
According to a press release from the Craig Police Department, a male suspect entered the business through an unlocked door around 7:30 p.m. and pulled a gun on an employee who was working late, demanding cash.
Once the suspect received an amount of cash, the suspect fled northbound on Clay on foot, according to the press release.
The male suspect is described as a younger white male, approximately 6’2″, possibly blond hair and was wearing all black – including a black face mask.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360, or Crimestoppers at 970-824-3535.
All callers can remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest of the suspect could be eligible for a cash reward through the Crimestopper Program.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User