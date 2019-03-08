Craig police investigating possible credit card theft at Walmart: On the Record — March 7

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, March 7

1:41 a.m. On the 200 block of Colorado Highway 13, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said upon investigation, the caller did not want to press charges.

5:43 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Officers said the caller heard a crying child, but when officers investigated, they did not hear a child crying and were unable to make contact with anyone inside.

9:50 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Upon investigation, there was an alleged false report of a narcotics theft, and police will be filing charges against the caller.

10:57 a.m. On the 400 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a call of found or recovered property. Officers are working to return the property to its owner.

Recommended Stories For You

11:39 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Police said they investigated a theft from a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, but the owner later determined there was nothing missing from the vehicle.

12:26 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. An investigation continues.

12:59 p.m. On the 900 block of Taylor Street, police in Craig checked on the welfare of a Craig resident.

1:12 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a minor crash at the old Kmart parking lot, but there were no injuries and no citations were issued.

2:37 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Officers are investigating a possible credit card theft at Walmart.

3:12 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A school resource officer at Moffat County High School is investigating an iPad that is either stolen or lost.

3:20 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Officers issued a trespass citation at the high school.

4:25 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Police assisted another law enforcement agency in the investigation.

5:57 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they investigated a possible theft of a firearm from a Craig resident.

6:18 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a harassment call. Officers continue to investigate.