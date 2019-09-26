Craig police investigating fraudulent debit/credit card use: On the Record — Sept. 25

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Sept. 25

7:32 a.m. Near the intersection of West Sixth Street and School Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. A 38-year-old Craig woman was issued citations on charges of driving under restraint and driving without proof of insurance.

1:38 p.m. On the 3000 block of Riford Court, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. A caller reported a fraudulent use of their credit/debit card and police continue to investigate.

2:58 p.m. On Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call.

3:09 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call.

5:56 p.m. At Woodbury Park, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said a juvenile was detained on possible weapons charges.

6:56 p.m. At CAPS, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call.

8:28 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 59 calls for service Wednesday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access some of the above calls and their descriptions.

