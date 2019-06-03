Craig police investigate Sunday hit-and-run: On the Record — May 31 to June 2

Craig Police Department

Friday, May 31

12:16 a.m. At Loaf ‘N Jug, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a 26-year-old woman was arrested on a Moffat County warrant.

8:53 a.m. On the 600 block of Colorado Street, community service officers in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said community service officers found a possible weed violation and an administrative citation was mailed to the owner.

9:00 a.m. On the 600 block of School Street, community service officers in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said community service officers found a possible weed violation and an administrative citation was mailed to the owner.

9:27 a.m. Near the intersection of East First Street and Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a motorist assist call. Craig police said a caller reported a vehicle was dragging a rope.

12:41 p.m. On the 600 block of Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. Craig police said a neighbor found mail that had been opened, so police continue to investigate.

3:28 p.m. Near the intersection of Colorado State Highway 13 and West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police a caller reported a found bicycle.

5:34 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a missing person/runaway call. Craig police said they investigated a missing persons report, found the missing person, and later arrested a 27-year-old male on charges of violation of a protection order.

11:29 p.m. On the 300 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a noise complaint call. Craig police said a caller reported someone in the alley making noise, who later left the area, but returned. Police said they responded to a possible party and spoke to the residents, who agreed to stop festivities.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 46 calls for service on Friday.

Saturday, June 1

9:17 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a criminal mischief call. Craig police said a caller reported a broken window and police continue to investigate.

10:45 a.m. On the 400 block of Stout Street, community service officers in Craig responded to a animal complaint call. Craig police said community service officers responded to a reported a dog bite.

1:40 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Lane and Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

2:18 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible case of child abuse.

2:50 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation. Craig police said no additional information was available Monday.

9:49 p.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, police in Craig responded to a community policing call. Craig police said a 23-year-old Craig woman was arrested on warrant out of Routt County.

Sunday, June 2

8:04 a.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run-crash call. Craig police said they responded to hit-and-run accident between two vehicles and they continue to investigate.

9:01 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said they continue a possible case of child abuse.

10:46 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to burglary call. Craig police said a caller reported missing some money and medication and police continue to investigate.

11:20 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said a 39-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

12:00 p.m. On Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a road rage call. Craig police said a caller reported an SUV driving erratically, so police made contact with the suspect and issued them a warning.

9:05 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a 42-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of third-degree assault, harassment and domestic violence.

11:28 p.m. Near the intersection of Victory Way and Sixth Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a traffic citation.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 39 calls for service on Sunday.

