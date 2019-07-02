Craig police investigate stolen firearm: On the Record — July 1
Craig Police Department
Monday, July 1
9:29 a.m. On the 200 block of Colorado State Highway 13, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported the theft of a bicycle.
10:25 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. A 36-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.
12:15 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a road rage call. Craig police said a caller reported a vehicle impeding traffic.
12:44 p.m. At J.W. Snack’s, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Two males were arrested on various drug possession charges.
1:02 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted emergency medical personnel on a medical call.
2:05 p.m. At Grant Mortuary, police in Craig responded to an escort call. Craig police said they provided a funeral escort for a large funeral.
2:17 p.m. On the 900 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. A caller reported fraudulent gift card offers.
2:41 p.m. On the 3000 block of Douglas Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. Police continue to investigate a crash in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
4:23 p.m. On the 800 West First Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A stolen firearm was reported at the Public Safety Center.
5:34 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation call. Craig police said they issued a party a citation in regard to a previous fighting incident.
6:10 p.m. On the 300 block of Cedar Court, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said no additional information was available Tuesday.
8:45 p.m. On the 600 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported the theft of a motorized bicycle.
10:11 p.m. On the 700 block of Pershing Street, police in Craig responded to a threat call. Craig police said a caller reported a possible harassment of threat and requested extra patrols.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 58 calls for service Monday.
Craig police investigate stolen firearm: On the Record — July 1
9:29 a.m. On the 200 block of Colorado State Highway 13, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported the theft of a bicycle.