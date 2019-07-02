Craig police investigate stolen firearm: On the Record — July 1

Craig Police Department

Monday, July 1

9:29 a.m. On the 200 block of Colorado State Highway 13, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported the theft of a bicycle.

10:25 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. A 36-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

12:15 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a road rage call. Craig police said a caller reported a vehicle impeding traffic.

12:44 p.m. At J.W. Snack’s, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Two males were arrested on various drug possession charges.

1:02 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted emergency medical personnel on a medical call.

2:05 p.m. At Grant Mortuary, police in Craig responded to an escort call. Craig police said they provided a funeral escort for a large funeral.

2:17 p.m. On the 900 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. A caller reported fraudulent gift card offers.

2:41 p.m. On the 3000 block of Douglas Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. Police continue to investigate a crash in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

4:23 p.m. On the 800 West First Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A stolen firearm was reported at the Public Safety Center.

5:34 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation call. Craig police said they issued a party a citation in regard to a previous fighting incident.

6:10 p.m. On the 300 block of Cedar Court, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said no additional information was available Tuesday.

8:45 p.m. On the 600 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported the theft of a motorized bicycle.

10:11 p.m. On the 700 block of Pershing Street, police in Craig responded to a threat call. Craig police said a caller reported a possible harassment of threat and requested extra patrols.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 58 calls for service Monday.