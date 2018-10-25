Craig police investigate report of window peeper: On the Record — Oct. 22 and 23

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Oct. 22

4:06 a.m. On East Victory Way, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a report of a man looking through car windows and checking buildings. Officers were unable to make contact with the man, but checked buildings and vehicles in the vicinity. Everything checked out OK.

9:49 a.m. At Moffat County High School, officers took a report of a stolen iPad. The incident is under investigation.

10:18 a.m. On the 3800 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of theft. An item was delivered to the wrong address. Officers were able to recover the item and return it to its owner.

12:39 p.m. On the 500 block of Breeze Street, officers investigated a report of an assault.

4:18 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a caller who reported receiving harassing telephone calls from a medical company trying to sell something. Officers advised the caller on how to block the call.

8:38 p.m. On the 500 block of Stout Street, officers assisted a motorist who was having trouble with hazard lights.

10:02 p.m. On the 300 block of Cedar Court, officers responded a report of a possible drunken driver. Officers contacted the driver, who was not under influence of alcohol.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

9:42 a.m. On the 2200 block of West Third Street, officers took a report of theft of tools and change from a vehicle. The incident is under Investigation.

12:19 p.m. Near the intersection of West Ninth Street and Finley Lane, officers made a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 63-year-old Craig man on a warrant out of Meeker.

1:54 p.m. On the 800 block of Marland Avenue, officers responded to a caller who reported harassment on Facebook. Officers gave the caller some ideas on how to block unsolicited content.

3:13 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of a crash. A driver of one vehicle backed into another in the parking lot, resulting in damage to one of the vehicles.