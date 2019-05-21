Craig police investigate multiple theft calls: On the Record — May 20

Craig Police Department

Monday, May 20



10:05 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a road rage call. Craig police said a caller reported a driver with a child in the backseat was driving erratically. When police made contact with the driver, they said they issued the driver a citation.

10:53 a.m. On the 600 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported the theft of a license plate and some deer antlers.

11:28 a.m. On the 1600 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported a theft of several donated items from a donation box at a local thrift store and police continue to investigate.

11:37 a.m. On the 1600 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a female party was seen taking a suitcase from the curb next to the donation box at a local thrift store and police continue to investigate.

11:44 a.m. On the 1600 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a male suspect took a red suitcase from the donation box at a local thrift shop and police continue to investigate.

11:58 a.m. On the 400 block of Steele Street, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation. Officers made contact with a male party in regard to a previous incident and issued the man a summons on charges of trespass and theft.

3:10 p.m. On the 500 block of Tucker Street, Craig community service officers responded to a code enforcement call. Officers issued a written warning for two vehicles to be removed.

4:27 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported a theft from a local grocery store and police continue to investigate.

4:51 p.m. Near the intersection of West Third Street and Woodbury Drive, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. A caller reported they found a bike in Woodbury Park and police took the bike to the Public Safety Center for safe keeping.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 51 calls for service on Monday.

