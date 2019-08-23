Craig police investigate fraud, theft reports: On the Record — Aug. 21, 22

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Aug. 21

8:05 a.m. On the 600 block of Colorado Street, police in Craig responded to a welfare check. Craig police said a hacked social media account may have led to the welfare check call, which was soon cleared.

10:38 a.m. At the Mormon Church, police in Craig responded to an escort call. Craig police escorted a funeral procession.

10:45 a.m. At Yampa Valley Bank, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. A caller requested to speak to police after a customer reported possibly fraudulent activity on their credit/debit card.

11:16 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem. Craig police said they mitigated a dispute between a mother and her son.

2:59 p.m. On the 600 block of Riford Road, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. A caller requested a civil standby.

6:56 p.m. On Victory Way westbound, police in Craig responded to a road rage call. A caller declined to sign an official complaint after reporting a possible traffic incident.

7:07 p.m. On the 700 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. Craig police said they mitigated a dispute between two neighbors in a local apartment complex.

9:30 p.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop, police in Craig responded to an unknown problem call. Craig police said they responded to a juvenile-related call at a local hospital.

10:09 p.m. Police in Craig said they mitigated a dispute between two Craig residents.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 63 calls for service Wednesday.

Thursday, Aug. 22

9:07 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they recovered a cell phone and booked it into evidence for safekeeping.

11:17 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible prior domestic violence incident.

12:20 p.m. On the 800 block of Exmoor Circle, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. A community service officer responded to a dog bite complaint.

12:35 p.m. On the 1000 block of Johnson Highway, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. Craig police said the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office handled the call.

2:58 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A juvenile was issued a citation on a charge of theft.

4:28 p.m. Near the intersection of West Seventh Street and Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. A 30-year-old Craig woman was arrested on an outside warrant and drug possession charges.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 50 calls for service Thursday.