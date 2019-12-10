Craig police help with unattended death Friday: On the Record — Thursday, Dec. 5 – Sunday, Dec. 8

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Dec. 5

2:45 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Ninth Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said they issued at least one juvenile a citation on a charge of curfew violation.

7:24 a.m. On the 600 block of Green Street, police in Craig responded to a debris call. Craig police said they found a boiler expansion tank in the road, so they removed it and booked it into evidence for safe keeping.

12:35 p.m. On the 100 block of West 12th Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said a juvenile was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

1:31 p.m. On the 600 block of Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said they red tagged a vehicle for removal.

4:17 p.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said they mediated an assault involving a juvenile.

10:59 p.m. Police responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible child abuse/neglect incident.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 36 calls for service Thursday.

Friday, Dec. 6

7:24 a.m. Craig police responded to an unattended death. Craig police said they assisted medical personnel with a deceased person.

10:12 a.m. Near the intersection of East 13th Street and Lincoln Street, police in Craig responded to a road kill call. Craig police said they removed a deceased mule deer buck from the eastbound lane of 13th Street near Lincoln Street.

2:37 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a drug violation/incident. Craig police said they found marijuana and other paraphernalia on a student at a local school.

5:46 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a caller wanted to speak with an officer in reference to a male, so police continue to investigate.

11:05 p.m. Near Cedar Mountain, police responded to a pedestrian contact call. Craig police said they issued a proof of service on a charge of driving while revoked.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 56 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Dec. 7

8:45 a.m. Near the intersection of West Eighth Street and School Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they issued a citation on a traffic violation after a two vehicle accident with no injuries.

10:00 a.m. On the 1000 block of North Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. Craig police said a caller reported a break-in at a local business with signs of forced entry, so police continue to investigate.

12:33 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a male reported a domestic violence incident from the night prior, so police continue to investigate.

11:09 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they interviewed a female who reported a domestic violence incident and police continue to investigate.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 39 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, Dec. 8

12:36 p.m. Near the intersection of Finley Lane and West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a city summons to a driver.

1:30 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said they attempted a warrant arrest, but were unable to make contact with a suspect.

2:10 p.m. On the 600 block of Rose Street, police in Craig responded to a community policing call. Craig police said they conducted a compliance check at a residence in Craig.

4:03 p.m. On the 500 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said they conducted a civil standby for a male to pick up some personal property.

5:53 p.m. On the 1000 block of Shepherd Drive, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver call. Craig police said a 37-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of official title, driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, and possession of a weapon while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or other controlled substances.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 25 calls for service Sunday.