Craig police help with rollover accident on U.S. Highway 40: On the Record — March 14

Craig Police Department

Thursday, March 14

1:27 a.m. Police in Craig executed a warrant. Craig police said a 20-year-old male Craig resident was arrested on an outside warrant.

3:43 a.m. Near mile marker 93 on U.S. Highway 40, police in Craig responded to an injury crash. Craig police said they found a rollover accident near the eastern city limits with minor injuries.

12:56 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a complaint call. A traffic complaint was reported at the Public Safety Center about a resident who was possibly driving a child in a vehicle without a child seat. Craig police said they contacted the resident and provided information on how to properly restrain child in a child seat.

5:13 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a civil problem. Craig police said they provided a resident with information in reference to a civil call.

According to the Craig Police Department's incident log, police responded to at least 35 calls for service throughout the day Thursday.