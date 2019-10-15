Craig police help New Mexico state investigators: On the Record — Oct. 11 to 14

Craig Police Department

Friday, Oct. 11

1:43 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a theft call.

8:09 a.m. At the Craig Parole Office, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. A 26-year-old transient woman was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

9:52 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted the New Mexico State Police in an investigation.

10:34 a.m. On the 800 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a welfare check. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible child abuse case.

10:46 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call.

1:10 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

7:51 p.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to an escape call.

8:22 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Green Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 60 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Oct. 12

3:01 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver.

9:08 a.m. At the Memorial Regional Health hospital emergency room, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call.

10:31 a.m. On the 1000 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer issued a written warning for junk and trash.

11:23 a.m. On the 600 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a burglary call.

3:01 p.m. On the 1000 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call.

3:03 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call.

4:38 p.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth Street and Washington Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. A 48-year-old Craig man was arrested on a charge of crime of violation of a restraining order.

6:33 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

Sunday, Oct. 13

10:59 a.m. On the 1000 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call.

1:03 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible assault case between two males.

4:14 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a welfare check call.

4:55 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop call.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access some of the above calls and their descriptions.

