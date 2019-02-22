Craig police have suspects in counterfeit bill case: On the Record — Feb. 21

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Feb. 20

12:18 a.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth and Colorado streets, police in Craig responded to a fraud report. Upon arrival, officers found a possible counterfeit bill used for a Domino's Pizza transaction. Police said there are suspects in the case, and the matter remains under investigation. Police responded to at least one other fraud call Thursday.

12:41 a.m. On the 1000 block of Barclay Street, police responded a noise complaint. A resident was playing loud music, and at least one party was issued a citation.

7:50 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police initiated a traffic stop and issued a citation to the driver. Police initiated at least three other traffic stops Thursday.

10:06 a.m. On the 1400 block of Heather Street, police responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle. Code Enforcement had red-tagged two vehicles for snow removal. Police responded to at least two other abandoned vehicle calls Thursday.

11:15 a.m. At Plan B Pawn Shop, police responded to a possible weapons violation. Officers are investigating a suspect who allegedly attempted to buy a firearm illegally and are collaborating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on the case.

12:17 p.m. At the intersection of East Seventh Street and Yampa Avenue, police initiated a traffic stop and arrested a 32-year-old Craig man on suspicion of possession of schedule I/II narcotics, no valid registration, and no valid plates on a vehicle.

1:45 p.m. On the 1300 block of West Victory Way, police responded to a possible theft at the West Kum & Go. Officers later made contact with male and female suspects, but did not have probable cause to make an arrest or issue a citation. Both parties were issued a trespass notice banning them from all Kum & Go locations in Craig.

4:36 p.m. At Hibbett Sports, police responded to a report of a possible theft. A female party was issued a trespass notice along with a summons for suspicion of shoplifting.

7:26 p.m. In Craig, police responded to a domestic violence call. It was a verbal disturbance, and no citation was issued or arrest made.