Craig police follow up on theft, trespass investigations: On the Record — June 10

Craig Police Department

Monday, June 10

8:43 a.m. Near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries and no one was issued a citation.

12:13 p.m. At the Moffat County Courthouse parking lot, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation. Craig police said they issued a male party a citation on charges of theft.

2:30 p.m. On the 900 block of Sloan Circle, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said community service officers responded to a possible code violation.

6:16 p.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a complaint call. Craig police said a caller reported a traffic complaint on a Nissan Pathfinder, but when police responded to the area, they were unable to locate a suspect.

9:47 p.m. At Craig City Park, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they investigated a possible assault and theft from a Craig man at the park.

9:53 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said they investigated a civil incident between a landlord and their tenant.

10:01 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. Craig police said they investigated a verbal domestic disturbance and both parties were issued a verbal warning.

10:35 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation. Craig police said they investigated a previous incident involving a possible trespass notice.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 56 calls for service on Monday.