Craig police deploy radar trailer to warn speeders: On the Record — June 26

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, June 26

3:00 a.m. On the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 40, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted emergency medical personnel on a medical call.

8:37 a.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, police in Craig responded to a community policing call. Craig police said they deployed the speed-monitoring trailer inside the city limits.

9:53 a.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Westridge Court, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a driver a written warning for speeding.

2:16 p.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, police in Craig responded to a drunk driver call. Craig police said they made contact with the suspect and determined they were not under the influence, just having a bad day, so police issued the driver a verbal warning.

3:15 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported the theft of a license plate and police continue to investigate.

5:07 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported a shoplifting incident at a local grocery store, but the suspect was gone upon police arrival and they continue to investigate.

5:47 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to an accident in the parking lot of a local fast food restaurant and did not issue a citation.

8:17 p.m. Near the intersection of West Seventh Street and Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they arrested a driver on a municipal warrant.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 63 calls for service Wednesday.