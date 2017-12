Craig Police Department seeks help to locate a man wanted for obstructing police

CRAIG — The Craig Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a man wanted for obstructing police officers. A warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Nicholas James Johnson for violating a bond that was issued on a charge of obstructing police. Johnson is a white male, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 158 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The police department cautions the members of the public against approaching or attempting to apprehend this individual. Those with information on Johnson’s whereabouts are asked to call Craig Police at 970-826-2360.