Craig Police Department seeks help to identify driver of a hit and run that sent 1 person to hospital

CRAIG — The Craig Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash involving a white vehicle and a pedestrian.

“A pedestrian was struck somewhere in the area of Ninth and Tucker Streets at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning,” stated a post on the Craig Police Department Facebook page. The post stated that the pedestrian was dragged for several blocks, causing severe injuries that have required hospitalization. The name of the victim has not been released.

The make and model are unknown, but officers were able to release a photograph of the vehicle suspected to have been used in the incident. The photo is attached to this story.

The Craig Police Department said, “any assistance the public can give in locating the vehicle and driver would be greatly appreciated.”

To contact them call 970-826-2360.