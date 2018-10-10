Craig Police Department seeks aid locating suspect

Craig Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect with a warrant out for his arrest.

Police are on the lookout for Peter Engel, 64, for dual contempt charges related to violation of bail bond conditions and driving under the influence with multiple prior offenses, according to a Wednesday news release from the department.

Engel stands six feet, three inches, weighing 175 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Community members are advised not to attempt apprehending any individuals and to contact Craig Police Department.

For more information or to report info, call 970-826-2360 or 970-824-8111.