Craig Police Department seeking aid in finding car burglary suspects

Craig Police Department is seeking community assistance in apprehending parties caught on video breaking into cars.

On Wednesday morning, the department posted on its Facebook page a video of surveillance from Feb. 9 in a parking structure on 600 Ledford Street.

The video shows a party in a hooded sweatshirt jiggling car door handles and successfully entering a vehicle. Additional parties can also be seen in the background during the incident.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the incident should contact Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360.