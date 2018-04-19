Craig Police, school district investigating threat made on high school by two students

Editor’s note: This story has been updated

CRAIG — The Craig Police Department increased its presence at Moffat County High School on Thursday morning after learning two students were allegedly planning a school shooting.

Both students have been located by police, and one is in custody in Craig. A second student, who was out-of-state, alerted high school Principal Kyle York of their plans.

“Mr. York was alerted of this situation through a letter from one of the students who is currently accounted for out of state,” reads a message to parents posted on the school district website about 9:30 a.m. Thursday by Moffat County School District Superintendent Dave Ulrich.

Ulrich was notified by York on Wednesday evening of specific plans developed by the students to conduct a school shooting Friday at the high school.

Local law enforcement was notified, and the student in Craig was detained by officers before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Recommended Stories For You

Ulrich thanks York and School Resource Officer Ryan Fritz for their "diligence in pursuing this."

“It is important for parents and the community to know that the students suspected have been apprehended,” Ulrich said. “School will go on as normal.”

The attack had been planned for Friday, the 19th anniversary of the April 20, 1999, student massacre at Columbine High School in Jefferson County.

“Given the situation, the Craig Police Department has agreed to an enhanced presence in our schools, including MCHS today and tomorrow,” Ulrich said. “We appreciate the partnership and cooperation by Craig Police Department in providing an increased presence in our high school and throughout the district as we assure parents that student safety is our highest priority.”

After learning the news, Mike Ennis — a concerned parent, owner of High County Security and a veteran who served 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps — decided to create a visible presence of volunteer security around Craig’s schools.

By 11 a.m. Thursday, unarmed employees and volunteers of the company began walking the perimeter at each school. Enni said local law enforcement officers had asked that he and other volunteers leave. He said he is not breaking the law and refused.

“I feel like we are making a statement that our children are not to be messed with. I don’t have anything bad about law enforcement, but in the last shooting in Florida, school resource officers ran away,” Ennis said. “We have guys out here now and more coming to walk.”

Craig Press will continue to update this story as information becomes available.